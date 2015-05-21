Teen Wolf season 5 trailer adds a new member to Scott's pack

type TV Show genre Comedy, Drama, Horror creator Jeff Davis performer Tyler Posey, Dylan O'Brien, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig broadcaster MTV seasons 6 Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-14

The first trailer for Teen Wolf‘s fifth season teased the arrival of “the doctors.” The latest trailer teases, well, everything falling apart. As Scott puts it, after a few months of happiness, the scales are bound to tip. And they seem to do just that with Lydia finding herself in Eichen House, Scott adding a new member to his pack in Cody Christian, and—wait—is that a robot breaking out of that wall?!

Regardless, the rules of Beacon Hills’ supernatural world are about to change. Are you ready?

Season 5 kicks off with a two-night event on June 29 and June 30 on MTV.