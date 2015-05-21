Heroes Reborn: Greg Grunberg returning for NBC revival

Another major character from Heroes is returning for NBC’s revivial.

EW has exclusively learned that Greg Grunberg—who played the telepathic detective Matt Parkman throughout the first iteration of the series—is officially on board for Heroes Reborn.

We’re told Grunberg will have a guest star arc on the new series, which airs Thursday nights this fall on NBC.

He’s joining fellow returning stars Masi Oka as Hiro Nakamura and Jack Coleman as Noah Bennet, as well as newcomer to the show Zachary Levi (Chuck).

Grunberg previously said he was down for coming back to the show: “Well, you know, it’d be great to use that cop character as an investigative tool to find new people with power,” he told interviewer Rick Yaeger last year. “I’m excited as a fan, to see what happens. If I can be a part of this, I would jump at the chance…None of us have been notified. We have no idea what’s going on. They hinted that they might use some of the old characters to move story and plot. I think the fans or whoever was watching the show before, which was the world, really wants closure. I don’t know how they would do this without using some of the main characters. I hope that they include me.”

Grunberg recently had a starring role in the ABC pilot Warriors, which didn’t get picked up. But he’s also got a part in an upcoming film called Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which we suspect will get some attention. The actor also had an arc on Showtime’s Masters of Sex last year.

Here’s the brief teaser trailer for Heroes Reborn: