Jaden Smith went to prom dressed as superhero (seriously)

pleiadianmessage/Instagram.com
Will Robinson
May 18, 2015 at 12:00 PM EDT

Despite his famous parents, out-there music and general eccentricities, Jaden Smith is just a normal 16-year-old. So of course he went to prom this past weekend. But attending in typical formal clothes would have been antithetical to his being. Instead, Smith went dressed as a superhero.

Photos from the prom made it online, showcasing Smith’s look — a cape and some bootsthe armor and even a maskLike father like son, right?

See more photos at The Huffington Post.

