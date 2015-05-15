The Edge fell off the stage during U2's concert on Thursday night

Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP
Christopher Rosen
May 15, 2015 at 05:03 PM EDT

At the end of U2’s Thursday night concert in Vancouver, guitarist The Edge accidentally stepped right off the stage. The moment, captured on video, happened during “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” the band’s closing number.

“Didn’t see the edge, I’m ok!!” The Edge wrote on the group’s Facebook page shortly after the show.

Thursday’s concert marked the kick-off for U2’s Innocence + Experience world tour, the first time the group has been out on the road for an extended period of time since 2011. More on the first show can be found here. Watch the Edge’s tumble below.

