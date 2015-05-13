CMT Music Awards roll out nominations on social media

Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and CMT all spread the news on Twitter.

The CMT Music Awards are taking place in Nashville on June 10, and this year, they're doing something a little different with their nominations roll-out. Lady Antebellum announced everyone up for Male Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year (in which Carrie Underwood is duking it out with herself) when they stopped by NBC's Today Wednesday morning. Today.com then announced the Video of the Year nominations.

After that, Luke Bryan hopped on Twitter and Facebook to announce Group Video of the Year, and he was followed by Carrie Underwood on Instagram, who rolled out Breakthrough Video of the Year nods.

CMT announced via their own socials, but incorporating Nashvillians, the nominees for Duo Video of the Year, Collaborative Video of the Year, and Performance of the Year. Residents held up signs featuring the names of the nominees.

All announced nominees are below. The rest will be updated as they are revealed.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood – "Something In The Water"

Darius Rucker – "Homegrown Honey"

Dierks Bentley – "Drunk On A Plane"

Florida Georgia Line – "Dirt"

Jason Aldean – "Burnin' It Down"

Kenny Chesney – "American Kids"

Lady Antebellum – "Bartender"

Lee Brice – "I Don't Dance"

Luke Bryan – "Play It Again"

Maddie & Tae – "Girl In A Country Song"

Miranda Lambert with Carrie Underwood – "Somethin' Bad"

Sam Hunt – "Leave The Night On"

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley – "Drunk On A Plane"

Eric Church – "Talladega"

Jason Aldean – "Burnin' It Down"

Keith Urban – "Somewhere In My Car"

Kenny Chesney – "American Kids"

Luke Bryan – "Play It Again"

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood – "Little Toy Guns"

Carrie Underwood – "Something In The Water"

Lee Ann Womack – "The Way I'm Livin'"

Miranda Lambert – "Little Red Wagon"

RaeLynn – "God Made Girls"

Reba – "Going Out Like That"

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

A Thousand Horses – "Smoke"

Eli Young Band – "Dust"

Lady Antebellum – "Bartender"

Little Big Town – "Day Drinking"

The Band Perry – "Chainsaw"

Zac Brown Band – "All Alright"

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Chase Rice – "Gonna Wanna Tonight"

Frankie Ballard – "Sunshine & Whiskey"

Kelsea Ballerini – "Love Me Like You Mean It"

Maddie & Tae – "Girl In A Country Song"

RaeLynn – "God Made Girls"

Sam Hunt – "Leave The Night On"

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Big & Rich – "Look At You"

Brothers Osborne – "Rum"

Florida Georgia Line – "Dirt"

Florida Georgia Line – "Sun Daze"

Maddie & Tae – "Girl In A Country Song"

The Swon Brothers – "Later On"

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Blake Shelton feat. Ashley Monroe – "Lonely Tonight"

Brantley Gilbert feat. Justin Moore and Thomas Rhett – "Small Town Throwdown"

Jennifer Nettles feat. Brandy Clark – "His Hands"

Kenny Chesney with Grace Potter – "Wild Child"

Miranda Lambert with Carrie Underwood – "Somethin' Bad"

Tim McGraw feat. Faith Hill – "Meanwhile Back At Mamas"

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Bob Seger and Jason Aldean – "Turn The Page" from CMT Crossroads: Bob Seger and Jason Aldean

Brett Eldredge – "Beat of the Music" from CMT's Ultimate Kickoff Party

John Legend and Lee Ann Womack – "You & I (Nobody In The World)" from CMT Crossroads

Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves – "Roar" from Crossroads

Keith Urban – "It's a Man's, Man's, Man's World" from 2014 CMT Artists of the Year

Kenny Chesney – "American Kids" from Instant Jam

Lady Antebellum and Aloe Blacc – "Wake Me Up" from CMT's Ultimate Kickoff Party

Lady Antebellum and Chris Stapleton – "Drink A Beer" from 2014 CMT Artists of the Year