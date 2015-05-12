type Music Current Status In Season Producers DFA

James Murphy remains busy in his post-LCD Soundsystem life, DJing, scoring Noah Baumbach films, and producing with Arcade Fire. Add restaurateur to one of his myriad gigs.

The power behind the now-inactive dance-punk group, along with his wife Christina Topsoe, will open the new wine bar Four Horsemen in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Williamsburg. “I need something with really low margins, high risk, brutal hours and which I have no experience at,” he joked to The New York Times.

The establishment will feature upwards of 350 types of wine, serve food, only be able to host 40 patrons in the space with meticulous acoustics, which is something Murphy has been slaving away at. Make sure to book ahead, though: There will be reservations. The only shame is that he didn’t pick All My Franzia or Sound of Sauvignon for a name. Bummer.