'Agent Carter' moving to a new city in season 2

type TV Show Current Status In Season seasons 2 performer Hayley Atwell, James D'Arcy, Chad Michael Murray broadcaster ABC genre Action Adventure

After snagging a second season renewal, Agent Carter is leaving New York City behind.

In the wake of saving the world once again and letting go of her beloved Steve Rogers, SSR Agent Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) is moving to Los Angeles in season 2.

Here’s the description of the new season: “Dedicated to the fight against new atomic age threats in the wake of World War II, Peggy must now journey from New York City to Los Angeles for her most dangerous assignment yet. But even as she discovers new friends, a new home — and perhaps even a new love — she’s about to find out that the bright lights of the post-war Hollywood mask a more sinister threat to everyone she is sworn to protect.”

Who will she be battling? The comments section awaits your theories. Take your time, because we’ll be waiting until midseason for Agent Carter’s return.