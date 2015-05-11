'Into the Woods' star to play Kato Kaelin on 'American Crime Story: The People V OJ Simpson'

Tim Stack
May 11, 2015 at 12:00 PM EDT

FX’s upcoming miniseries American Crime Story: The People V OJ Simpson has cast OJ Simpson’s famous houseguest, Kato Kaelin. EW can exclusively reveal that Billy Magnussen (Into the Woods) will play Kaelin, who was staying in a guest house on Simpson’s property at the time of Nicole Brown’s murder.

Magnussen joins a cast that already includes John Travolta (Robert Shapiro), Cuba Gooding Jr. (OJ Simpson), Sarah Paulson (Marcia Clark), David Schwimmer (Robert Kardashian), Courtney B. Vance (Johnnie Cochran), Connie Britton (Faye Resnick), Selma Blair (Kris Jenner) and Jordana Brewster (Denise Brown). The series, executive produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk (American Horror Story), has begun shooting in LA. 

