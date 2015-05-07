During an appearance on Fox News to promote “an elite credit for millennials,” rap star Ja Rule provided some thoughts on the forthcoming presidential election.

“I like Hillary. I like Hillary. But, you know, it’s crazy, because I also think Jeb [Bush] is a good candidate as well,” Ja Rule said during the interview. “But, you know, I don’t — I’m a Democrat, so yeah, so I would vote Hillary.”

Ja Rule: always there when you call, especially at 3 a.m.

