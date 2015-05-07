Hot reads: 6 sequels coming to bookshelves this summer

Sometimes you love a book so much, it’s actually depressing to finish and leave that world inside its pages. But other times, those writers hear your cries of woe, and let you back in: This, friends, is what we call a sequel, and everything from To Kill A Mockingbird to Crazy Rich Asians is getting one this summer. Read on to learn which of your favorite stories are continuing, and which prequels you’ve been meaning to read should go on your to-do list ASAP.

Finders Keepers by Stephen King

From the first man of horror comes a chilling companion to last year’s Mr. Mercedes. The suspenseful new book is about an obsessive reader, Morris Bellamy, who kills a famously reclusive author, then plucks an unpublished novel from the man’s safe. (June 2)

Invasion of the Tearling by Erika Johansen

If you missed last year’s The Queen of the Tearling—which Emma Watson snapped up for a film adaptation—run, don’t walk, to get it. By the end of that book, the 19-year-old badass Queen Kelsea realized she was in the crosshairs of the Red Queen. In The Invasion of the Tearling, the threat gets amped, but Kelsea, it turns out, can tap into an unknown power source for help. (June 9)

China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

Crazy Rich Asians heroine Rachel Chu is on the verge of getting what she wants, but a revelation about the father she never knew draws her into the world of Shanghai’s elite and their outrageous antics. (June 16)

The Cartel by Don Winslow

A DEA agent goes up against the head of Mexico’s most powerful gang, the man who killed his partner. Expect blood, bullets, and bodies. (June 23)

Vanishing Games by Roger Hobbs

Master thief Jack—a.k.a. “Ghostman”—attempts to help a pal out of a jam, but complications arise when he finds that there’s a more sinister conspiracy at play. (July 7)

Go Set a Watchman by Harper Lee

Perhaps the most highly anticipated literary follow-up of all time, Harper Lee’s Go Set a Watchman picks up 20 years after the events of To Kill a Mockingbird as Scout returns to Maycomb and her father, Atticus. (July 14)

To read the rest of our Summer Books Preview, pick up the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly, on stands Friday May 8, or subscribe online.