'Mad Men' fans at the ACLU tweet support for Joan

The ACLU has Joan’s back—even if the organization is 45 years too late. The rights advocacy group got a shoutout on Mad Men’s latest episode when Joan Harris, sexually harrassed until she was left with no choice but to appeal to McCann-Erickson head Jim Hobart, threatened to go to the ACLU with her case.

The ACLU responded by tweeting its support Monday morning:

Of course, Jim refused to help Joan, leaving her to accept defeat along with half of her promised $500,000 payout. If this were real life, however, Joan could return to the ACLU two years later in 1972 for a prime opportunity to strike back at McCann-Erickson: That’s when Ruth Bader Ginsburg, long before she took a seat on the Supreme Court, joined the organization and co-founded the Women’s Rights Project. There, she would likely have taken in Joan’s case—it’s a perfect example of misogyny and sexual harassment in the workplace.