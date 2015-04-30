Watch Jessie J cover Whitney Houston’s 'I Have Nothing'

Jessie J took on Whitney Houston in concert Wednesday night and absolutely nailed it. The British singer performed “I Have Nothing” to a sold-out crowd when her Sweet Talker tour stopped at New York City’s Webster Hall.

The pop star added the 1993 single to a set list that included her hits such as “Domino,” “Abracadabra, and “Bang Bang,” her final encore selection.

“I Have Nothing” was Jessie J’s audition song for the girl group that landed her a record deal. “Whitney Houston, she’s my musical inspiration,” Jessie J told Billboard in February, the month that marked three years since <a href="http://”>Houston’s death.