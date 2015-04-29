'Tangerines': EW review

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa Unrated runtime 89 minutes Limited Release Date 04/17/15 performer Lembit Ulfsak, Elmo Nuganen, Giorgi Nakashidze director Zaza Urushadze genre Drama, War

Director Zaza Urushadze is counting on you not knowing the first thing about the 1992–93 Georgian civil war before watching his earnest but minor pacifist allegory. His script doesn’t contextualize the conflict. Instead, it takes the both-sides-are-bad path, focusing on conscientious objector Ivo (Lembit Ulfsak, a doppelgänger for Christopher Lee), who invites two wounded soldiers from opposite sides of the war into his home—and can’t they all just get along? Tangerines, the first Estonian picture nominated for the foreign-film Oscar, has a heart as ripe as the citrus fruit of its title, but its message doesn’t yield much juice. B–