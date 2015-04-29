'Tangerines': EW review

placeholder
Joe McGovern
April 29, 2015 at 12:00 PM EDT

Tangerines

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
Unrated
runtime
89 minutes
Limited Release Date
04/17/15
performer
Lembit Ulfsak, Elmo Nuganen, Giorgi Nakashidze
director
Zaza Urushadze
genre
Drama, War
We gave it a B-

Director Zaza Urushadze is counting on you not knowing the first thing about the 1992–93 Georgian civil war before watching his earnest but minor pacifist allegory. His script doesn’t contextualize the conflict. Instead, it takes the both-sides-are-bad path, focusing on conscientious objector Ivo (Lembit Ulfsak, a doppelgänger for Christopher Lee), who invites two wounded soldiers from opposite sides of the war into his home—and can’t they all just get along? Tangerines, the first Estonian picture nominated for the foreign-film Oscar, has a heart as ripe as the citrus fruit of its title, but its message doesn’t yield much juice. B–

