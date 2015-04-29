'Gerontophilia': EW review

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa Unrated runtime 82 minutes Limited Release Date 05/01/15 performer Pier-Gabriel Lajoie, Walter Borden, Katie Boland director Bruce LaBruce genre Comedy, Romance

We gave it a C-

The clinical title of this Canadian import refers to a romantic preference for the elderly, the secret fetish of Pier-Gabriel Lajoie’s bisexual teenager Lake. And his proclivity goes well beyond a sweet tooth for Matlock reruns. Working as an orderly at an old-age home, he initiates a taboo relationship with an 81-year-old patient (an excellent Walter Borden) that eventually lands him in hot water. There are the makings of a poignant Harold and Maude-style drama here, but the movie is so amateurish and eager to be shocking, it just winds up feeling creepy. C–