'Gerontophilia': EW review

placeholder
Chris Nashawaty
April 29, 2015 at 08:48 PM EDT

Gerontophilia

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
Unrated
runtime
82 minutes
Limited Release Date
05/01/15
performer
Pier-Gabriel Lajoie, Walter Borden, Katie Boland
director
Bruce LaBruce
genre
Comedy, Romance
We gave it a C-

The clinical title of this Canadian import refers to a romantic preference for the elderly, the secret fetish of Pier-Gabriel Lajoie’s bisexual teenager Lake. And his proclivity goes well beyond a sweet tooth for Matlock reruns. Working as an orderly at an old-age home, he initiates a taboo relationship with an 81-year-old patient (an excellent Walter Borden) that eventually lands him in hot water. There are the makings of a poignant Harold and Maude-style drama here, but the movie is so amateurish and eager to be shocking, it just winds up feeling creepy. C–

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now