'Gerontophilia': EW review

Gerontophilia
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- Unrated
- runtime
- 82 minutes
- Limited Release Date
- 05/01/15
- performer
- Pier-Gabriel Lajoie, Walter Borden, Katie Boland
- director
- Bruce LaBruce
- genre
- Comedy, Romance
We gave it a C-
The clinical title of this Canadian import refers to a romantic preference for the elderly, the secret fetish of Pier-Gabriel Lajoie’s bisexual teenager Lake. And his proclivity goes well beyond a sweet tooth for Matlock reruns. Working as an orderly at an old-age home, he initiates a taboo relationship with an 81-year-old patient (an excellent Walter Borden) that eventually lands him in hot water. There are the makings of a poignant Harold and Maude-style drama here, but the movie is so amateurish and eager to be shocking, it just winds up feeling creepy. C–
