Watch Daft Punk's ode to Nile Rodgers from new documentary

Chic cofounder and lead guitarist Nile Rodgers lent his expertise to Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky” and “Lose Yourself to Dance,” both off the duo’s Random Access Memories album that debuted at No. 1 in 2013. In the new French documentary Nile Rodgers: From Disco to Daft Punk, Guy Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter offer their own robot-style tribute to the funk legend.

“We are sending you this transition to thank you for your all amazing sounds,” Daft Punk types on a computer screen. “Your music continues to inspire the world.”

Rodgers first teased the Daft Punk tribute on Twitter in February, and now you can watch the full clip below.

Chic is due out with a new album sometime this year, the group’s first since 1992’s Chic-Ism. The band released new single “I’ll Be There” last month, with a video featuring supermodel Karlie Kloss.

The full documentary is available here, courtesy of Arte.