The seven brothers and sisters in the Hunt family can each play multiple instruments, sing, and write sweet tunes that’ll make you envy their musical bloodline—and their song “Valentina” might make you reconsider whether you’ve really got the best brother, sister, or siblings in the world.

The Virginia natives, aged from 17 to 25, wrote “Valentina” after meeting a young girl in Haiti.

“Everyone in the band fell in love with her instantly. This girl had been tragically separated from her family during the earthquake. Unable to reunite with them, she endured open-heart surgery alone. Never had we seen such courage and strength in someone so young. Our dear friend walked through deep sorrow and loneliness, and yet her breathtaking joy and kindness is what stole our hearts from the beginning. ‘It’s often the bitter things I’ve seen that complement the ending’ is a lyric that has meant the most to the group and portrays the heart of the song,” the band said via email.

“Valentina” is as catchy as it is touching, and it’s hard to avoid tapping a toe to the alt-folk track—but it might be even harder to avoid wishing you were a Hunt, too.

The Hunts’ debut album Those Younger Days, featuring “Valentina,” will be released via Cherrytree Records/Interscope on June 9.