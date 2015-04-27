type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 runtime 143 minutes Wide Release Date 05/27/16 performer James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence director Bryan Singer genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy

X-Men Apocalypse begins filming on Monday, and to mark the occasion, director Bryan Singer posted and deleted a brief video—or at least what appears to be concept art—of his new Nightcrawler on Instagram. Kodi Smit-McPhee takes over the role of the transporting mutant in the prequel-sequel, which has a release date of May 27, 2016.

“Catch him before he’s gone,” Singer wrote on Twitter. Fortunately, Smit-McPhee did. The actor later posted a photo of his character’s look on Instagram.

BAMF! Guess who? #Nightcrawler #XMenApocalypse

Alan Cumming played the more grown-up character 12 years ago in X2.