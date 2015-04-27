X-Men: Apocalypse
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- PG-13
- runtime
- 143 minutes
- Wide Release Date
- 05/27/16
- performer
- James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence
- director
- Bryan Singer
- genre
- Action, Adventure, Fantasy
X-Men Apocalypse begins filming on Monday, and to mark the occasion, director Bryan Singer posted and deleted a brief video—or at least what appears to be concept art—of his new Nightcrawler on Instagram. Kodi Smit-McPhee takes over the role of the transporting mutant in the prequel-sequel, which has a release date of May 27, 2016.
“Catch him before he’s gone,” Singer wrote on Twitter. Fortunately, Smit-McPhee did. The actor later posted a photo of his character’s look on Instagram.
Alan Cumming played the more grown-up character 12 years ago in X2.
