Bruce Jenner opens up about 'emotional rollercoaster' in ABC's latest interview teaser

Bruce Jenner’s been on an “emotional rollercoaster,” as the reality star tells Diane Sawyer in a new promo for his upcoming two-hour 20/20 interview special.

“I want to know how this story ends,” says the former Olympian. “How does my story end?”

Several of Jenner’s children make appearances in the promo, including Brody and Brandon Jenner. Their mother is Oscar-nominated songwriter Linda Thompson, to whom Jenner was married in the early ’80s. Casey and Burt Jenner, children from Jenner’s first marriage to Chrystie Crownover, are also shown in the preview.

For several months, there has been speculation that Jenner has been in the process of transitioning from male to female; the gold medalist is expected to address that speculation in the special.

The interview airs Friday, April 24 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.