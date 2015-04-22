Blake Lively tapes Jimmy Fallon's face, because 'all the kids' are doing it

type TV Show Current Status In Season

Star Trek tape masks: Blake Lively’s final frontier?

On Tuesday’s Tonight Show, the Age of Adaline actress demonstrated a knack for making people’s faces—or at least Jimmy Fallon’s face—look like famous sci-fi actors during a game of “Say Anything.” The premise was simple: She and Fallon took turns saying whatever word popped into their heads. Any repeats or stumbles earned the loser a piece of tape to the face—and Blake Lively was “hungry” for that tape.

Fallon got tripped up every time, but he wore his tape with pride—and, in typical Fallon fashion, with a lot of laughter.