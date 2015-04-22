Blake Lively tapes Jimmy Fallon's face, because 'all the kids' are doing it

Douglas Gorenstein/NBC
placeholder
Kelly Connolly
April 22, 2015 at 01:04 PM EDT

Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

type
TV Show
Current Status
In Season

Star Trek tape masks: Blake Lively’s final frontier?

On Tuesday’s Tonight Show, the Age of Adaline actress demonstrated a knack for making people’s faces—or at least Jimmy Fallon’s face—look like famous sci-fi actors during a game of “Say Anything.” The premise was simple: She and Fallon took turns saying whatever word popped into their heads. Any repeats or stumbles earned the loser a piece of tape to the face—and Blake Lively was “hungry” for that tape.

Fallon got tripped up every time, but he wore his tape with pride—and, in typical Fallon fashion, with a lot of laughter. 

 

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now