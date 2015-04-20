'Winter Is Coming Live': More problems ahead for Daenerys on 'Game of Thrones'?

Macall B. Polay/HBO
EW Staff
April 20, 2015 at 06:23 PM EDT

Game of Thrones

type
TV Show
genre
Drama, Fantasy
run date
04/17/11
performer
Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey
director
David Benioff, D.B. Weiss
broadcaster
HBO
seasons
7

SPOILERS AHEAD: On this week’s episode of Game of Thrones, things got messy when a law-breaking citizen forced Daenerys to choose between justice and mercy. Now she has to deal with the angry mob that is none too pleased with her choice—which could end up costing her more than just the people’s love. 

“Winter Is Coming Live” hosts Adam Rady, Alison Haislip, and Xavier Brinkman talk about the potential long-term effects the decision could have on her rule, and whether the queen will be able to dig herself out. Have your own question for “Winter Is Coming Live”? Use the hashtag #WIC when asking it on Twitter, and yours just might get picked for the next episode of WinterIsComing.net‘s recap show, which EW will be airing all season. 

