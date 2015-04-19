MTV cancels 'Eye Candy'

MTV’s crime thriller Eye Candy has been canceled after one season, star Victoria Justice announced to fans via Twitter on Saturday.

“I wanted you guys to hear it from me first, that the cast and I received news that Eye Candy will not be returning for season 2. Even though a lot of you are going to feel sad/angry, please know that playing Lindy Sampson, is something that I loved and I will hold dear to my heart.”

The 10-episode series—which debuted in January and was based on the book by R.L. Stine—tracked Justice’s character, a 21-year-old hacker who, after joining a dating website, suspects that one of her virtual suitors may be a serial killer.

In her Twitter statement, Justice (Zoey 101) thanked showrunner Christian Taylor and Jason Blum, who executive produced the show under his Blumhouse Productions banner. “You guys are amazing,” the 22-year-old wrote. After thanking behind-the-scenes talent, Justice went on to thank Eye Candy fans.