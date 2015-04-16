Slayer releases new single, 'When the Stillness Comes'

There’s a chance you didn’t even know you were pining for a new Slayer song—but that surprise craving can suddenly be filled. The band, which just announced that it will headline the metal portion of Converse’s five-day Rubber Tracks festival in Boston at the end of the month, detailed the new single, “When the Stillness Comes,” to Rolling Stone, saying, “It’s about a dude who wakes up at a crime scene and realizes he’s killed everybody.” How apropos, Slayer. Welcome back.

The single is one of the 12 tracks we’ll (tentatively) get in August on the group’s forthcoming full-length. The collection is Slayer’s first since 2009’s World Painted Blood as well as the group’s first new material since 2013 when founding guitarist Jeff Hannenman died and drummer Dave Lombardo left the group.