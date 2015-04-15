'Arrow' twist: Scoop on the big exit

type TV Show genre Action Adventure, Crime run date 10/10/12 performer Stephen Amell, Emily Bett Rickards, David Ramsey broadcaster The CW seasons 6 Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-14

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Wednesday’s episode of Arrow.

Team Arrow has lost yet another member.

After the death of Caity Lotz’s Canary earlier this season, Arrow lost Roy Harper (Colton Haynes) during Wednesday’s episode—though fortunately not via the Grim Reaper.

After taking the fall for Oliver (Stephen Amell) and pretending to be Starling City’s vigilante, Roy faced certain death in prison at the hands of various bad guys the team likely helped put away. It therefore came as no surprise that he was, in fact, shivved in prison and seemingly died—but the real twist was that his “death” was planned all along. Thanks to A.R.G.U.S., the shiv was laced was a drug that would mimic death. Roy left town for good, as has Haynes, who has exited the CW super show as a series regular.

According to Buzzfeed, Haynes’ deal to stay on the show was always limited, though he will appear in at least one more episode this season. Haynes could even pop up on Arrow’s spin-off, The Flash, or the other superhero team-up spin-off in development.

“He was such a wonderful element as a character and a person,” executive producer Greg Berlanti told Buzzfeed. “It was super sad, but everybody kinda looked at each other and realized that he’s at the start of, what I’m sure will be, an incredibly incredibly impressive career. It’s great that he gets to go on and have that and we got to have him while we did.”

Haynes’ exit explains why the cast had recently been tweeting about an emotional goodbye. “Every year characters come and go on all these shows,” Berlanti then told EW. “It’s just the nature. We always try and do it in the right away, I guess.”

Arrow airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.