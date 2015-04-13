Five behind-the-scenes highlights from the MTV Movie Awards

type TV Show Current Status In Season

The MTV Movie Awards are always eccentric, and this year was no different (the proof was in Bai Ling, who dressed like an actual dragon). But, many quirky moments happened off-camera, on the blue carpet, and backstage in the pressroom—and that’s where we come in. Here are some of the amusing, interesting, and random things heard on the scene at Sunday’s event.

Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp wants to see the Barden Bellas take on a Beatles song

Ace of Base’s “I Saw the Sign,” Blackstreet’s “No Diggity,” and Simple Minds’ “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” were just a few of many songs to get the big-screen treatment in Pitch Perfect, with many more on the way in this summer’s sequel—and even more with the third installment, which Rebel Wilson says is happening. They’ve covered a lot of ground, musically, but Anna Camp says she’d like to hear a bit of John, Paul, George, and Ringo in the next film. “If they took a Beatles song and kind of pumped it up and made it modern, that would be cool,” she said. (How about a medley?)

EVERYONE wanted to talk about 2005’s Ryan Gosling-Rachel McAdams kiss and 2014’s shirtless Zac Efron

When Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams won the 2005 Best Kiss award for The Notebook, they famously recreated their liplock onstage. Needless to say, it left a mark on pop culture. Many of Sunday’s on-site talent—Neighbors’ Halston Stage, Faking It’s Katie Stevens, Awkward’s Greer Grammer, and more—pointed to the then-couple’s kiss as their favorite MTV Movie Awards moment. The pair got some serious competition from Zac Efron, though, who took his shirt off at last year’s show. “I will never forget that,” Pitch Perfect 2’s Chrissie Fit said. “Thank you, from every woman in America.”

“Drop That Kitty” songstress Charli XCX loves cats (despite her mom’s fear)

At the show, Charli XCX sang “Drop That Kitty” with Tinashe and Ty Dolla Sign in a cat-tastic performance. (A line of women dressed in pink cat costumes, complete with tails and whiskers, flanked the musicians.) “I love cats,” she said. “I don’t have any though because my mum’s really afraid of them. One jumped on her back when she was younger. I actually wrote a song about it.” She started singing quickly, in a high-pitched voice—“My mummy doesn’t like kitty, kitty cats because when she was young one jumped on her back”—and promised that it would be her next single.

Rebel Wilson kept it real, and quippy, in the press room

Backstage, Rebel Wilson—who was still wearing angel wings, leather pants with “THINK” written across the butt, and a bedazzled bra—explained the message she wanted to convey with her ensemble. “Sometimes girls look at Victoria’s Secret models and think they have to model themselves after that,” she said. “I really don’t think that’s the best. Even though they are called ‘models,’ they’re not the best people to model yourself after.”

Judd Apatow thinks BIG hosting gigs could be ahead for Amy Schumer

Apatow had nothing but flattering things to say about the show’s edgy, provocative host, whom he directed in this summer’s Trainwreck. “It’s fun to see someone have their moment,” Apatow said. “She’s really ready to do big, fantastic things.” He even made a prediction about what she might host next. “I guess this could lead straight to the Oscars. You show you’re a great host, next thing you know, you’re doing a song and dance routine!” Hear that, Oscar producers? Please, please, please make this happen!

