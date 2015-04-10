Brent Spiner will return for 'Independence Day 2'
So we guess Dr. Brackish Okun survived Independence Day after all?
It certainly seems that way, with director Roland Emmerich announcing on Twitter that Brent Spiner will return in the upcoming Independence Day 2. Emmerich also announced the addition of Fargo actress Joey King to the cast, which already includes Vivica A. Fox, Jessie Usher, Jeff Goldblum, Liam Hemsworth, and Charlotte Gainsbourg.
Carter Blanchard is writing the script for the sequel, which is reportedly set for a June 24, 2016 release.
