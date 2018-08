It doesn’t premiere until this fall, but Fox is already teasing viewers with brief tastes of Scream Queens. The comedy-thriller, from Glee creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan, is about a college sorority stalked by a masked killer and stars Emma Roberts, Jamie Lee Curtis, Lea Michele, Keke Palmer, Abigail Breslin, Oliver Hudson, and Diego Boneta.

In its latest spot, Roberts’ character, Chanel, touches up her make-up with the help of one very sharp object.