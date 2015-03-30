Listen to EW's Sirius XM spotlight on the women of comedy, featuring Kristen Schaal

Isabella Biedenharn
March 30, 2015 at 12:00 PM EDT

The Last Man on Earth

type
TV Show
Current Status
In Season
seasons
2
run date
03/01/15
performer
Will Forte
broadcaster
Fox
genre
Comedy

On a new episode of EW Spotlight, Jessica Shaw sits down with some of the smartest, funniest women working in TV today, from Last Man on Earth‘s Kristen Schaal and Blackish‘s Tracee Ellis Ross to Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project). The full special premieres on Tuesday, March 31, at 7 p.m. ET on EW Radio, Sirius XM 105, with replays Thursday at 6 p.m. ET and Saturday/Sunday at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET on EW Radio, Sirius XM 105.

The special includes interviews with:

  • Tracey Wigfield (The Mindy Project)
  • Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project)
  • Allison Silverman (Colbert Report / Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
  • Emily Spivey (SNL / Last Man on Earth)
  • Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt / 30 Rock)
  • Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt / The Office)
  • Paula Pell (SNL / The Oscars)
  • Kristen Schaal (Last Man on Earth)
  • Tracee Ellis Ross (Blackish)

For a peek into the program, listen to EW‘s interview with Kristen Schaal below:

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/198465424" params="color=ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false" width="100%" height="166" iframe="true" /]

