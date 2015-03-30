Listen to EW's Sirius XM spotlight on the women of comedy, featuring Kristen Schaal

type TV Show Current Status In Season seasons 2 run date 03/01/15 performer Will Forte broadcaster Fox genre Comedy

On a new episode of EW Spotlight, Jessica Shaw sits down with some of the smartest, funniest women working in TV today, from Last Man on Earth‘s Kristen Schaal and Blackish‘s Tracee Ellis Ross to Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project). The full special premieres on Tuesday, March 31, at 7 p.m. ET on EW Radio, Sirius XM 105, with replays Thursday at 6 p.m. ET and Saturday/Sunday at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET on EW Radio, Sirius XM 105.

The special includes interviews with:

Tracey Wigfield (The Mindy Project)

Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project)

Allison Silverman (Colbert Report / Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Emily Spivey (SNL / Last Man on Earth)

Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt / 30 Rock)

Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt / The Office)

Paula Pell (SNL / The Oscars)

Kristen Schaal (Last Man on Earth)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Blackish)

For a peek into the program, listen to EW‘s interview with Kristen Schaal below:

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/198465424" params="color=ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false" width="100%" height="166" iframe="true" /]