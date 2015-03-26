Rihanna's 'B---- Better Have My Money' is now online

Miles Raymer
March 26, 2015 at 06:16 PM EDT

Last night Instagram power user @BadGirlRiRi hinted that she’d be releasing a track today called “Bitch Better Have My Money.” It turned out to be a tease of a tease–you had to download an app called Dubsmash in order to hear a 10-second clip of the track. Mere hours after it went live, though, a full radio rip has made its way online.

Produced by fellow Roc Nation signee Deputy, “Money” is a trap-influenced banger that’s a complete 180 from the countryfied sound of “FourFiveSeconds.” The single is now available on iTunes

