Last night Instagram power user @BadGirlRiRi hinted that she’d be releasing a track today called “Bitch Better Have My Money.” It turned out to be a tease of a tease–you had to download an app called Dubsmash in order to hear a 10-second clip of the track. Mere hours after it went live, though, a full radio rip has made its way online.

Produced by fellow Roc Nation signee Deputy, “Money” is a trap-influenced banger that’s a complete 180 from the countryfied sound of “FourFiveSeconds.” The single is now available on iTunes.