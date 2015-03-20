Dianna Agron to star in play about Alexander McQueen in London

Dianna Agron is going to the London stage in a play about famed fashion designer Alexander McQueen.

Agron will play Dahlia in McQueen, which is described as “a journey into the visionary imagination and dark dream world” of the designer, who committed suicide in 2010. The play, which stars Stephen Wright as McQueen, concerns a girl who breaks into the designer’s house with the goal of stealing a dress. After McQueen encounters her, the two then “embark together on a journey through London and into his heart.”

Agron, whose claim-to-fame show Glee ends tonight, tweeted:

Feels so wonderful to finally be able to say…this is happening. #McqueenThePlay pic.twitter.com/1ck6WQj4Ob — Dianna Agron (@DiannaAgron) March 20, 2015

The run of the play will overlap with an exhibition of McQueen’s work titled “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty,” which recently opened at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. The V&A describes the exhibition as an “extended and enhanced version” of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s blockbuster show, which was on display not long after McQueen’s death.

McQueen, which is written by James Phillips, will begin its run at the St. James Theatre May 12.