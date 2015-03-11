Kelly Osbourne speaks out about leaving 'Fashion Police'

Kelly Osbourne addressed her decision to leave Fashion Police while co-hosting The Talk on Tuesday.

“It was the five best working years of my life. I am so grateful for the experience. I can’t even,” she said, sitting next to her mother and regular co-host on the daytime talk show, Sharon Osbourne. “Working with Joan Rivers for five years was incredible. I learned so much. I’m excited for my future now. I want to try new things,” Osbourne said.

E! announced last month that Osbourne would be leaving Fashion Police to “pursue other opportunities.”

Osbourne had tweeted she may leave the show after co-host Giuliana Rancic made offensive comments about actress Zendaya’s dreadlocked hair at the Oscars, saying, “I feel like she smells like patchouli oil.”

I DID NOT MAKE THE WEED COMENT. I DO NOT CONDONE RACISM SO AS A RSULT OF THIS IM SEREIOULSY QUESTIONONIG STAYING ON THE SHOW! — Kelly! (@KellyOsbourne) February 24, 2015

Rancic made an on-air apology to Zendaya two days after the remarks, which Osbourne acknowledged in a tweet.

It takes a strong women to apologize & makes a forgiving women even stronger! #ThisTooShallPass — Kelly! (@KellyOsbourne) February 26, 2015

On Tuesday, the Chicago Sun-Times Splash asked co-host Kathy Griffin if she had said the remarks, and not Rancic, would it have been as big a deal? “Probably not,” Griffin said.

“But I wouldn’t have said the joke in the first place. Some dude wrote it for her. Don’t have anyone write you jokes or even suggest jokes for you on Fashion Police. You have enough great insider gossip from actually being on the red carpet. That’s what fans want to hear the next day. Just talk and be yourself.”