Hi, everybody! Will Ferrell's heading to spring training for his HBO baseball special

The last great comedian to play every position on a baseball field was Bugs Bunny. Tomorrow, at Major League Baseball spring training in Arizona, Will Ferrell will attempt to surpass Bugs by attempting the same feat in at least five different ballparks for 10 different teams. Ferrell’s sports fandom is well documented, and his diamond quest is part of an upcoming HBO special that he’s doing with Funny Or Die to raise money for organizations that fight cancer, including Cancer for College.

Ferrell will make his Major League debut at 12:05 p.m. PT during the Seattle/Oakland game, followed by appearances in four other games in nearby Arizona ballparks. Fans will be able to track his performance on social media with the #FerrellTakesTheField hashtag and his game-used memorabilia will be auctioned off at MLB.com to raise funds to fight the disease.

Ferrell will be playing in the following games:

March 12 (all times Pacific; subject to change)

12:05 p.m. Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics (HoHoKam Stadium)

1:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (Tempe Diablo Stadium)

2:10 p.m. Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks (Salt River Fields at Talking Stick)

4:05 p.m. San Francisco Giants at Chicago White Sox (Camelback Ranch)

6:15 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres (Peoria Stadium)

This isn’t the first time Ferrell has taken to the diamond to raise funds to fight cancer. In 2010, he took the mound for the minor-league Round Rock Express—and was ejected after one pitch for brushing the batter back with a “fastball,” and spraying him with beer.

Ferrell’s inspiration for this latest challenge is Bert Campaneris—sorry, Bugs—the All-Star shortstop who once accomplished the every-position stunt during one game in 1965. The 73-year-old is expected to be on hand to cheer on Ferrell, who’s also hinted that he might play additional positions off the field. Wanna bet that will include a trip to the Cubs press box in Tempe to do a little Harry Caray impression?

The HBO TV special, directed by Brian McGinn, will air later this year.