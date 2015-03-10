Peter Bibby premieres video for 'Goodbye Johnny'

Melbourne, Australia-based singer-songwriter Peter Bibby’s first U.S. single, “Goodbye Johnny”—a track about not being able to say goodbye to a friend due to getting the flu—released today via Mermaid Avenue/Mom + Pop, and the artist is debuting a video along with it. It’s warm and sunny and maybe the goodbye he imagined “Johnny” should have gotten.

Stream the video below; the track is available for purchase on iTunes here.

Bibby is making several appearances at SXSW, his schedule is listed below.

3/18 Liberty Tavern 2nd play stage – 8pm

3/19 The Parish official showcase – 7:30pm

3/21 S X San Jose – 12:00pm

3/21 SOUNDGALLERY @ SXSW BD Rileys – 3:15pm

3/22 Annual Panache Hangover Party @ BEERLAND – 2pm