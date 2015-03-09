Jamie Foxx will be hosting the second installment of the iHeartRadio Awards on March 29. Rihanna, Iggy Azalea, Sam Smith, Madonna, Jason Aldean, Meghan Trainor, Jason Derulo, Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg, Nate Ruess, Alesso and Florida Georgia Line will contribute live performances, and Taylor Swift will make a non-performing appearance.

Winners in categories like Artist of the Year will be decided by iHeartRadio’s charts, and a few—including Best Fan Army—will be determined by fan voting.

The awards show will be televised on NBC, and broadcast simultaneously on iHeartRadio stations and digital platforms.

Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Iggy Azalea

Luke Bryan

Sam Smith

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year:

“All About That Bass” – Meghan Trainor

“All of Me” – John Legend

“Happy” – Pharrell Williams

“Shake It Off” – Taylor Swift

“Stay With Me” – Sam Smith

Best Collaboration:

“Bang Bang” – Jessie J + Ariana Grande + Nicki Minaj

“Dark Horse” – Katy Perry featuring Juicy J

“Fancy” – Iggy Azalea featuring Charli XCX

“Problem” – Ariana Grande featuring Iggy Azalea

“Talk Dirty” – Jason Derulo featuring 2 Chainz

Best New Artist:

Bastille

Cole Swindell

Iggy Azalea

Meghan Trainor

Sam Smith

Country Song of the Year:

“Bartender” – Lady Antebellum

“Burnin’ It Down” – Jason Aldean

“Dirt” – Florida Georgia Line

“Give Me Back My Hometown” – Eric Church

“Play It Again” – Luke Bryan

Hip Hop/R&B Song of the Year:

“Don’t Tell ‘Em” – Jeremih featuring YG

“Drunk in Love” – Beyoncé featuring Jay Z

“Flawless” – Beyoncé

“Loyal” – Chris Brown featuring Lil Wayne and Tyga

“New Flame” – Chris Brown featuring Usher and Rick Ross

Dance Song of the Year:

“Animals” – Martin Garrix

“Blame” – Calvin Harris featuring John Newman

“La La La” – Naughty Boy featuring Sam Smith

“Summer” – Calvin Harris

“Waves” – Mr. Probz

Alternative Rock Song of the Year:

“Come With Me Now” – KONGOS

“Do I Wanna Know?” – Arctic Monkeys

“Fever” – The Black Keys

“Something From Nothing” – Foo Fighters

“Take Me to Church” – Hozier

Best Lyrics:

“All of Me” – John Legend

“Blank Space” – Taylor Swift

“Counting Stars” – OneRepublic

“Habits (Stay High)” – Tove Lo

“Stay With Me” – Sam Smith

“Thinking Out Loud” – Ed Sheeran

Best Fan Army:

5SOSFAM – 5 Seconds of Summer

Arianators – Ariana Grande

Bey Hive – Beyoncé

Team Breezy – Chris Brown

Sheerios – Ed Sheeran

Church Choir – Eric Church

Directioners – One Direction

Selenators – Selena Gomez

Mendes Army – Shawn Mendes

Swifties – Taylor Swift

Renegade Award presented by the All New 2015 Jeep Renegade: