'Guardians of the Galaxy,' 'Neighbors,' 'Fault in Our Stars' top MTV Movie Award nominations

Mixing a number of already award-winning films and several of 2014’s biggest blockbusters, MTV announced the nominees for its Movie Awards on Wednesday.
The nominees include several Oscar winners like American Sniper, Whiplash, and Boyhood, though the leaders of the pack are all summer box office hits. Guardians of the Galaxy, The Fault in Our Stars, and Neighbors each garnered seven nominations.
While the brunt of the awards season has concluded, the 2015 MTV Movie Awards will allow some of the last year’s most memorable films—and movies like The Boy Next Door—to have a chance to be honored one more time.
Unfortunately, everything is not awesome with the nominees, as The Lego Movie was shut out of the awards entirely. To see what was nominated, check out the full list below and find out who wins when the Movie Awards air on April 12.
Movie of the Year
- American Sniper
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Gone Girl
- The Fault In Our Stars
- Boyhood
- Whiplash
- Selma
Best Female Performance
- Jennifer Lawrence, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
- Emma Stone, Birdman
- Shailene Woodley, The Fault In Our Stars
- Reese Witherspoon, Wild
- Scarlett Johansson, Lucy
Best Male Performance
- Bradley Cooper, American Sniper
- Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ansel Elgort, The Fault In Our Stars
- Miles Teller, Whiplash
- Channing Tatum, Foxcatcher
Best Scared-As-S–t Performance
- Rosamund Pike, Gone Girl
- Annabelle Wallis, Annabelle
- Jennifer Lopez, The Boy Next Door
- Dylan O’Brien, The Maze Runner
- Zach Gilford, The Purge: Anarchy
Breakthrough Performance
- Ansel Elgort, The Fault In Our Stars
- Rosamund Pike, Gone Girl
- David Oyelowo, Selma
- Dylan O’Brien, The Maze Runner
- Ellar Coltrane, Boyhood
Best Shirtless Performance
- Zac Efron, Neighbors
- Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy
- Channing Tatum, Foxcatcher
- Ansel Elgort, The Fault In Our Stars
- Kate Upton, The Other Woman
Best Duo
- Channing Tatum & Jonah Hill, 22 Jump Street
- Zac Efron & Dave Franco, Neighbors
- Shailene Woodley & Ansel Elgort, The Fault In Our Stars
- Bradley Cooper & Vin Diesel, Guardians of the Galaxy
- James Franco & Seth Rogen, The Interview
Best Fight
- Jonah Hill vs. Jillian Bell, 22 Jump Street
- Chris Evans vs. Sebastian Stan, Captain America: The Winter Soldier
- Dylan O’Brien vs. Will Poulter, The Maze Runner
- Seth Rogen vs. Zac Efron, Neighbors
- Edward Norton vs. Michael Keaton, Birdman
Best Kiss
- Ansel Elgort & Shailene Woodley, The Fault In Our Stars
- James Franco & Seth Rogen, The Interview
- Andrew Garfield & Emma Stone, The Amazing Spider-Man 2
- Scarlett Johansson & Chris Evans, Captain America: The Winter Soldier
- Rose Byrne & Halston Sage, Neighbors
Best WTF Moment
- Seth Rogen & Rose Byrne, Neighbors
- Jonah Hill, 22 Jump Street
- Jason Sudeikis & Charlie Day, Horrible Bosses 2
- Miles Teller, Whiplash
- Rosario Dawson & Anders Holm, Top Five
Best Villain
- Rosamund Pike, Gone Girl
- J.K. Simmons, Whiplash
- Jillian Bell, 22 Jump Street
- Meryl Streep, Into the Woods
- Peter Dinklage, X-Men: Days of Future Past
Best Musical Moment
- Jennifer Lawrence, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
- Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy
- Seth Rogen & Zac Efron, Neighbors
- Bill Hader & Kristen Wiig, The Skeleton Twins
- Miles Teller, Whiplash
Best Comedic Performance
- Channing Tatum, 22 Jump Street
- Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy
- Rose Byrne, Neighbors
- Chris Rock, Top Five
- Kevin Hart, The Wedding Ringer
Best On-Screen Transformation
- Eddie Redmayne, The Theory of Everything
- Elizabeth Banks, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
- Zoe Saldana, Guardians of the Galaxy
- Steve Carell, Foxcatcher
- Ellar Coltrane, Boyhood
