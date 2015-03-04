'Guardians of the Galaxy,' 'Neighbors,' 'Fault in Our Stars' top MTV Movie Award nominations

Mixing a number of already award-winning films and several of 2014’s biggest blockbusters, MTV announced the nominees for its Movie Awards on Wednesday.

The nominees include several Oscar winners like American Sniper, Whiplash, and Boyhood, though the leaders of the pack are all summer box office hits. Guardians of the Galaxy, The Fault in Our Stars, and Neighbors each garnered seven nominations.

While the brunt of the awards season has concluded, the 2015 MTV Movie Awards will allow some of the last year’s most memorable films—and movies like The Boy Next Door—to have a chance to be honored one more time.

Unfortunately, everything is not awesome with the nominees, as The Lego Movie was shut out of the awards entirely. To see what was nominated, check out the full list below and find out who wins when the Movie Awards air on April 12.

Movie of the Year

American Sniper

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1

Guardians of the Galaxy

Gone Girl

The Fault In Our Stars

Boyhood

Whiplash

Selma

Best Female Performance

Jennifer Lawrence, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1

Emma Stone, Birdman

Shailene Woodley, The Fault In Our Stars

Reese Witherspoon, Wild

Scarlett Johansson, Lucy

Best Male Performance

Bradley Cooper, American Sniper

Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy

Ansel Elgort, The Fault In Our Stars

Miles Teller, Whiplash

Channing Tatum, Foxcatcher

Best Scared-As-S–t Performance

Rosamund Pike, Gone Girl

Annabelle Wallis, Annabelle

Jennifer Lopez, The Boy Next Door

Dylan O’Brien, The Maze Runner

Zach Gilford, The Purge: Anarchy

Breakthrough Performance

Ansel Elgort, The Fault In Our Stars

Rosamund Pike, Gone Girl

David Oyelowo, Selma

Dylan O’Brien, The Maze Runner

Ellar Coltrane, Boyhood

Best Shirtless Performance

Zac Efron, Neighbors

Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy

Channing Tatum, Foxcatcher

Ansel Elgort, The Fault In Our Stars

Kate Upton, The Other Woman

Best Duo

Channing Tatum & Jonah Hill, 22 Jump Street

Zac Efron & Dave Franco, Neighbors

Shailene Woodley & Ansel Elgort, The Fault In Our Stars

Bradley Cooper & Vin Diesel, Guardians of the Galaxy

James Franco & Seth Rogen, The Interview

Best Fight

Jonah Hill vs. Jillian Bell, 22 Jump Street

Chris Evans vs. Sebastian Stan, Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Dylan O’Brien vs. Will Poulter, The Maze Runner

Seth Rogen vs. Zac Efron, Neighbors

Edward Norton vs. Michael Keaton, Birdman

Best Kiss

Ansel Elgort & Shailene Woodley, The Fault In Our Stars

James Franco & Seth Rogen, The Interview

Andrew Garfield & Emma Stone, The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Scarlett Johansson & Chris Evans, Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Rose Byrne & Halston Sage, Neighbors

Best WTF Moment

Seth Rogen & Rose Byrne, Neighbors

Jonah Hill, 22 Jump Street

Jason Sudeikis & Charlie Day, Horrible Bosses 2

Miles Teller, Whiplash

Rosario Dawson & Anders Holm, Top Five

Best Villain

Rosamund Pike, Gone Girl

J.K. Simmons, Whiplash

Jillian Bell, 22 Jump Street

Meryl Streep, Into the Woods

Peter Dinklage, X-Men: Days of Future Past

Best Musical Moment

Jennifer Lawrence, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1

Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy

Seth Rogen & Zac Efron, Neighbors

Bill Hader & Kristen Wiig, The Skeleton Twins

Miles Teller, Whiplash

Best Comedic Performance

Channing Tatum, 22 Jump Street

Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy

Rose Byrne, Neighbors

Chris Rock, Top Five

Kevin Hart, The Wedding Ringer

Best On-Screen Transformation