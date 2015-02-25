First Look: See Jennifer Hudson and Rita Ora on Empire, plus the big stars planned for season 2

As Empire’s first season comes to a close, the show is bringing out the big guns in terms of star power and EW has your exclusive first look. Jennifer Hudson will appear in three episodes as a music therapist who interacts with Andre (Trai Byers). Meanwhile, music superstars Rita Ora and Patti LaBelle will appear in the Fox hit’s season finale as themselves.

Who’s on the dream list for guest-starring in Season 2? None other than two-time Academy Award-winner Denzel Washington, who happens to be a pal of Empire co-creator Lee Daniels and executive producer Brian Grazer (American Gangster).

“It’s about his schedule,” Daniels says of Washington. “I’ve got to lure him in with my fishhook, but he is really a great support of the show and Lenny Kravitz is going to be on the show, hopefully. We’re going to make sure we try and create a storyline for him.”

Empire airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Fox.