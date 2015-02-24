Oscars 2015: Red-carpet fashion, ranked

Getty Images
Keisha Hatchett
February 24, 2015 at 08:18 PM EST

Oscars 2015

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
release date
02/22/15
Limited Release Date
02/22/15
Wide Release Date
02/22/15

On Sunday night, EW readers swiped left or right to rank the red carpet looks for the 87th Academy Awards using EW’s style ranker. Here are the results:

Eddie Redmayne not only took home the Oscar for Best Actor, but he also took the top spot for best dressed. Now, how does this suit rank in the gallery of iconic looks with Gwyneth Paltrow’s pink concoction in 1999 and Halle Berry’s floral number in 2002?

