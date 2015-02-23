'Queen and Country': EW review

Sophie Mutevelian
February 23, 2015 at 10:11 PM EST

Queen and Country

Movie
In Season
115 minutes
02/18/15
02/23/15
02/23/15
Callum Turner, Caleb Landry Jones, Pat Shortt
John Boorman
Drama
We gave it a B-

John Boorman’s nostalgically charming 1987 gem Hope and Glory chronicled the director’s childhood memories of life in London during the Blitz. In this sequel set nine years later, Boorman picks up the thread of young Bill Rohan, now a sensitive 18-year-old who’s been conscripted for the war in Korea. Bill (Callum Turner) bristles at his bullying boot-camp superiors, gets sucked into mischief by his bunkmate (Caleb Landry Jones), and becomes smitten with a high-class dream girl (Tamsin Egerton) who breaks his heart. Tonally, the movie can’t decide whether it’s a comedy, a romance, or a wistful wartime madeleine. What it’s missing is the sense of joy and wonder of its predecessor. B–

