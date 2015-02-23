'Queen and Country': EW review

type Movie Current Status In Season runtime 115 minutes release date 02/18/15 Limited Release Date 02/23/15 Wide Release Date 02/23/15 performer Callum Turner, Caleb Landry Jones, Pat Shortt director John Boorman genre Drama

We gave it a B-

John Boorman’s nostalgically charming 1987 gem Hope and Glory chronicled the director’s childhood memories of life in London during the Blitz. In this sequel set nine years later, Boorman picks up the thread of young Bill Rohan, now a sensitive 18-year-old who’s been conscripted for the war in Korea. Bill (Callum Turner) bristles at his bullying boot-camp superiors, gets sucked into mischief by his bunkmate (Caleb Landry Jones), and becomes smitten with a high-class dream girl (Tamsin Egerton) who breaks his heart. Tonally, the movie can’t decide whether it’s a comedy, a romance, or a wistful wartime madeleine. What it’s missing is the sense of joy and wonder of its predecessor. B–