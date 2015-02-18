Pussy Riot shares 'I Can't Breathe,' Eric Garner song and video tribute

type Music Current Status In Season

On Wednesday, Pussy Riot dropped two videos for its first English-language song, “I Can’t Breathe” featuring R. Hell, N. Zinner, A. Wyatt, Jack Wood, Scofferlane—a tribute to Staten Island resident Eric Garner and the words he said 11 times before he died in July 2014 that went on to inspire a rallying cry. The first, shot by Max Pozdorovkin at the scene of Garner’s death, features images of New York City cops as well as members of Garner’s family, community, and protesters. The second turns its attention back to Pussy Riot’s home, finding two of its members buried alive in Russian riot police uniforms.

The group released a statement explaining the two-fold concept: “‘I Can’t Breathe’—these are the last words of Eric Garner. Those words are his, but we hope they can also stand for us and for many around the world, for all who can’t breathe because authorities act with impunity and feel invincible and above the law in using power to humiliate, intimidate, hurt, kill and oppress. We’ve known, on our own skin, what police brutality feels like and we can’t be silent on this issue.”