Best Coast announce third album, 'California Nights'

California-based pop rock band Best Coast—Bethany Cosentino and Bobb Bruno—teased their third album Wednesday win a 30-second trailer. California Nights, out May 5, will be their first full-length collection since The Only Place in 2012 as well as their major-label debut. The group is moving to Harvest Records, which operates under Capitol Music Group, after their two prior albums released on Mexican Summer and 2013’s EP Fade Away went through Cosentino’s imprint Jewel City.

The backdrop to the video is a dramatic departure from the sound Best Coast has become known for—the punkish, garage pop rock replaced by a hazier ambience melting into Cosentino’s croon. The countdown to May 5 begins.