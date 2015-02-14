'Fifty Shades' dominates Friday box office

As the weekend begins in earnest, Fifty Shades of Grey is sitting comfortably on top of the Friday box office.

The steamy adaptation of E. L. James’ bestselling novel made an estimated $30.2 million yesterday—which puts it comfortably in the $70-$80 million range, with the potential to jump up to $90 million depending on Valentine’s Day sales, according to Box Office Mojo.

That’s roughly triple the estimated gross of the number two film, Kingsmen: The Secret Service, which earned approximately $10.5 million Friday. Fifty Shades‘ Friday opening also makes it the fourth-highest grossing R-rated opening of all time, after The Matrix Reloaded, The Hangover Part II, and this year’s first record opening, American Sniper.

Rounding out the top of the Friday box office estimates are The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water with $6.5 million, American Sniper ($3.8 million for a grand total of $291.5 million so far), and Jupiter Ascending, which continues to underperform with approximately $2 million in tickets sold, bringing its total to $25 million.