Ouch: NBC's 'The Slap' ratings

These numbers are gonna hurt. NBC’s The Slap limited series debuted to 5.1 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. That was low enough to rank in fourth place in the 8 p.m. hour.

Critics were mixed on The Slap, which tells the story of friends torn apart by a man slapping another family’s child at a backyard party, but one still wishes NBC would be rewarded for attempting a provocative, well-cast, unusual event series. This is why we’ll doubtless get a Chicago Fire. P.D. Medical Law series next year.

Perhaps more worryingly, NBC’s The Blacklist (8 million, 1.7) fell 29 percent from last week’s Thursday time slot debut to a series low, then new drama Allegiance (3.6 million, 0.7) dropped 36 percent from last week’s low-rated premiere. NBC was hoping this new drama block would reclaim the network’s footing on TV’s most lucrative night for advertising, but so far it doesn’t appear to be working.

Meanwhile, ABC’s Shonda-scape ruled the night in the adult demo: Grey’s Anatomy (7.7 million, 2.3), Scandal (9.3 million, 3.1), and HTGAWM (8.4 million, 2.7) topped each hour.