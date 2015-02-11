'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Live event will be available to stream

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated is going live Wednesday night with “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Live,” featuring performances by Mikky Ekko and Kings of Leon and SI models, including cover girl Hannah Davis, on hand.

The launch event will be live streaming from Nashville with models Chrissy Teigen, Lily Aldridge, Emily Ratajkowski, and more in attendance. The live stream begins at 7:30 p.m., and the Swimsuit Red Carpet show starts at 7:30 p.m. An opening performance by Mikky Ekko followed by headliner Kings of Leon is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m.