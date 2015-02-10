'Mad Men' is letting fans remake the pilot

Jaimie Trueblood/AMC
Jennifer Maas
February 10, 2015 at 12:00 PM EST

Mad Men

type
TV Show
Current Status
In Season
seasons
7
run date
07/19/07
performer
Jon Hamm, John Slattery, Elisabeth Moss
broadcaster
AMC
genre
Drama

To celebrate the end of a show about the end of an era, AMC has launched “Mad Men: The Fan Cut,” a contest that asks fans to recreate individual scenes from the pilot, which will be compiled into an entirely fan-created episode.

For the contest, AMC has uploaded the entire Mad Men pilot to YouTube in several short clips, all ranging from eight to 38 seconds.

Fans will be able to register for the contest and select the specific moment they want to re-create. But they need to act quickly, as only five fans can claim a scene. Several have already been reserved, but a number are still available.

Contestants have until March 2 to claim their clip, and then 30 days to shoot and upload their video to YouTube. The winners will be selected by a panel of judges and their decision will be announced on May 6.

The fan-made pilot will air this spring during Mad Men‘s final season.

Mad Men returns to AMC on April 5, with the final seven episodes considered to be the second half of the show’s seventh season.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now