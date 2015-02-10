'Mad Men' is letting fans remake the pilot

type TV Show Current Status In Season seasons 7 run date 07/19/07 performer Jon Hamm, John Slattery, Elisabeth Moss broadcaster AMC genre Drama

To celebrate the end of a show about the end of an era, AMC has launched “Mad Men: The Fan Cut,” a contest that asks fans to recreate individual scenes from the pilot, which will be compiled into an entirely fan-created episode.

For the contest, AMC has uploaded the entire Mad Men pilot to YouTube in several short clips, all ranging from eight to 38 seconds.

Fans will be able to register for the contest and select the specific moment they want to re-create. But they need to act quickly, as only five fans can claim a scene. Several have already been reserved, but a number are still available.

Contestants have until March 2 to claim their clip, and then 30 days to shoot and upload their video to YouTube. The winners will be selected by a panel of judges and their decision will be announced on May 6.

The fan-made pilot will air this spring during Mad Men‘s final season.

Mad Men returns to AMC on April 5, with the final seven episodes considered to be the second half of the show’s seventh season.