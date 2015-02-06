Image zoom

A woman who purchased a Fifty Shades of Grey lubricant found herself Fifty Shades Peeved when the gel allegedly did not perform as promised.

As THR reports, a California consumer named Tania Warchol has filed a class-action lawsuit against Lovehoney, the company that manufactures the Fifty Shades of Grey Come Alive Pleasure Gel for Her. The Fifty Shades fan apparently found herself feeling deceived and tormented by the water-based substance, and not in a good way. Warchol claims that she tried the lube at least twice the slippery substance did not live up to its stated packaging promise that the user would “experience enhanced orgasms and stimulation as every tingle, touch and vibration intensifies.” By filing a class-action suit, THR points out, Warchol is basically suing on behalf of everyone who has purchased the lubricant.

A few questions prompted by this lawsuit, that will doubtlessly be taken very seriously by the California judicial system:

— Did she buy the lube from Target? (Apparently not).

— As long as the product is actually wet, can a lubricant really be said to not work?

— Will hordes of chaffed and disappointed Fifty Shades fans publicly sign their names to join this class-action suit (“Yes, I am quite dry and sexually unsatisfied as well!”) just for the possibility of getting their $14.99 back?

— Is there a way of proving in a court of law that Fifty Shades lube-aided orgasms are lackluster?

— Did Warchol try the lube in conjunction with the Fifty Shades Vibrating Silicone Love Ring and the Fifty Shades No Peeking Soft Twin Blindfold? Because they probably work best together.

This is the second time in recent days that Fifty Shades-branded sex toys have made news headlines (and, we dearly hope, not the last). A display of the gear at Target went viral after some consumers thought the producers weren’t quite appropriate for the store.