Indominus Rex makes its debut in 'Jurassic World' Super Bowl spot

type Movie Current Status In Season Wide Release Date 06/12/15 performer Chris Pratt, Judy Greer, Ty Simpkins director Colin Trevorrow genre Action Adventure, Sci-fi

“This will give the parents nightmares,” Irrfan Khan’s character says, referring to a new attraction at the theme park in Jurassic World—and describing the trailer for the upcoming film, the fourth in the Jurassic series.

The movie’s Super Bowl spot features much more dinosaur-on-human violence than its last trailer, and gives audiences a look at its latest character: Indominus Rex, the main event at the aforementioned new attraction—and the villain that Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas are tasked with defeating.

The trailer also features galloping raptors, picturesque dinosaur-filled landscapes, and some ruthless pterodactyls. Jurassic Worldarrives in theaters June 12.