Indominus Rex makes its debut in 'Jurassic World' Super Bowl spot

Ariana Bacle
February 01, 2015 at 12:00 PM EST

Jurassic World

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
Wide Release Date
06/12/15
performer
Chris Pratt, Judy Greer, Ty Simpkins
director
Colin Trevorrow
genre
Action Adventure, Sci-fi

“This will give the parents nightmares,” Irrfan Khan’s character says, referring to a new attraction at the theme park in Jurassic World—and describing the trailer for the upcoming film, the fourth in the Jurassic series.

The movie’s Super Bowl spot features much more dinosaur-on-human violence than its last trailer, and gives audiences a look at its latest character: Indominus Rex, the main event at the aforementioned new attraction—and the villain that Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas are tasked with defeating.

The trailer also features galloping raptors, picturesque dinosaur-filled landscapes, and some ruthless pterodactyls. Jurassic Worldarrives in theaters June 12.

