Kanye West teases 'Only One' video on 'Ellen'

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North, isn’t even two years old yet, but she’s already a music video star: West went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to preview a clip from his upcoming “Only One” music video that features candid footage of him and North in a foggy field.

West released “Only One,” a collaboration with Paul McCartney, Dec. 31. The track is written from the perspective of his late mother and addresses her son with lyrics like “No, you’re not perfect, but you’re not your mistakes” and a refrain of “Tell Nori about me.”

Spike Jonze, who has directed several musical videos including Jay Z and West’s “Otis,” directed “Only One.”