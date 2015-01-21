Pharrell, Al Gore announce Live Earth 2015

Live Earth is making its return June 18, Pharrell and Al Gore announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Though they didn’t provide any line-up details, the event’s website confirms that the event will take place on six continents over a 24-hour span.

Gore and producer Kevin Wall founded Live Earth in 2007 in hopes that through entertainment, they could raise environmental awareness. The original event featured performances by over 100 artists, including Kanye West and Genesis, from all seven continents. It was broadcast on both TV and online.

Gore and Wall are heading the operation once again, and Pharrell—who performed on Live Earth 2007’s Brazil stage—is joining as the creative director. The event is officially titled Live Earth: Road to Paris, as it will lead up to December’s United Nations climate change conference in Paris.