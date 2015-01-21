'Deadwood' star Ian McShane to guest on season 3 of 'Ray Donovan'

Megan Daley
January 21, 2015 at 09:52 PM EST

Golden Globe winner Ian McShane is dropping in on the next season of Showtime’s Ray Donovan in a season-long arc.

The Deadwood actor will play a prominent movie producer and billionaire who calls on Ray Donovan to perform one of his famous fixes, only to befriend him and form a powerful relationship.

Ray Donovan follows the title character, played by Golden Globe nominee Liev Schreiber, as a professional “fixer” in Los Angeles. He gets called on to solve problems for celebrities, professional sports players, and moguls, but when it comes to his own family, there are some problems he can’t fix. 

Season two left off with questions from the FBI, and Donovan trying to keep his personal and professional life together even as things appeared to be coming to blows.

With a new showrunner setting up to take the reins for the third season, Ray Donovan will begin production on Monday, Jan. 26, filming 12 episodes in Los Angeles.

 

