'Hannibal' casts Tony winner Nina Arianda

Hannibal has found a mate for Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) in the form of Dancy’s old Broadway pal, Nina Arianda.

Dancy’s former leading lady in Venus in Fur has been cast as Will’s new wife, Molly Graham, in season three of the NBC drama, EW has confirmed. TVLine was the first to report the news.

Arianda’s character is described as “in her 30s, Molly is Will’s new wife; she’s also the mother of 12-year-old Walter. Molly is strong, vibrant, and has helped Will overcome his past. Molly knows all that has gone before and doesn’t care.”

“She understand Will is a good man and her love has allowed him to rebuild himself, but when Will is asked to return to the FBI she also urges him to try and save lives, knowing what risks this entails,” NBC said.

Hannibal will return with all new episodes this summer.