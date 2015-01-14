Jimmy Fallon soaks Chris Hemsworth in a game of Water Wars

type TV Show Current Status In Season

Last night, Jimmy Fallon made a very important choice. When deciding what game to play with Blackhat star Chris Hemsworth, he didn’t choose lip syncing or Box of Lies, but rather, he gave America what it wanted—a soaking wet Thor.

Fallon and Hemsworth sat down for a quick game of Water Wars, in which Hemsworth lost like the good sport he is. Proof? He ended the game with a soaking wet shirt and a little non-victory dance.

Was that just an audition for Magic Mike 3?