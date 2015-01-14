Jimmy Fallon soaks Chris Hemsworth in a game of Water Wars

Samantha Highfill
January 14, 2015 at 04:26 PM EST

Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Last night, Jimmy Fallon made a very important choice. When deciding what game to play with Blackhat star Chris Hemsworth, he didn’t choose lip syncing or Box of Lies, but rather, he gave America what it wanted—a soaking wet Thor.

Fallon and Hemsworth sat down for a quick game of Water Wars, in which Hemsworth lost like the good sport he is. Proof? He ended the game with a soaking wet shirt and a little non-victory dance.

Was that just an audition for Magic Mike 3?

